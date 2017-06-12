Delta & Bank of America Pull Sponsorship for NYC Theater Over Trump-Themed Shakespeare Production

Delta and Bank of America have both pulled their sponsorship money from the Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park production of the play Julius Caesar.

The classic play is re-imagined in this new contemporary staging with Caesar being a character who resembles current President Donald Trump. One scene in the play features a simulated assassination of the character.

“No matter what your political stance may be, the graphic staging of Julius Caesar at this summer’s Free Shakespeare in the Park does not reflect Delta Air Lines’ values,” the airline said in a statement (via Deadline). “Their artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste. We have notified them of our decision to end our sponsorship as the official airline of The Public Theater effective immediately.”

“Bank of America supports art programs worldwide, including an 11-year partnership with The Public Theater and Shakespeare in the Park,” the bank said in its statement. “The Public Theater chose to present Julius Caesar in a way that was intended to provoke and offend. Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it. We are withdrawing our funding for this production.”

The Public Theater is where recent Tony Award winning shows Hamilton and Fun Home were developed.