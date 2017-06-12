'Fifty Shades of Grey' Director Sam Taylor-Johnson Will Not Watch the Sequels

It’s no secret that Sam Taylor-Johnson did not get along with author/producer E.L. James on the set of the movie Fifty Shades of Grey.

Sam, who became the female director with the biggest opening weekend at the time when the movie was released, clashed with Erika about their visions for the film and the director did not return for the sequels.

Now, Sam says she has “no interest” in watching the sequels, starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan.

“I have literally zero interest,” she told Sunday Times Magazine in a new interview. “I can never say I regret it because that would just finish me off – would I go through it again? I’d be mad.”

“I like everyone and I get really confused when they don’t like me – I don’t understand when I can’t navigate a person… when there’s no synergy,” she added about her on-set relationship with James.

James Foley took the helm of Fifty Shades of Darker and the franchise’s third film, Fifty Shades Freed.