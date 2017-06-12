Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 11:33 am

Gisele Bundchen Stars in Loewe's New Fashion Campaign!

Gisele Bundchen Stars in Loewe's New Fashion Campaign!

Gisele Bundchen looks so chic in this image from Loewe‘s new Fall/Winter 2017 campaign!

The 36-year-old model was photographed by Steven Meisel in front of a suspended black “cloud” made from over 9,000 silk ribbons.

Gisele models the women’s collection while Max Overshiner is pictured in the men’s collection.

Expanding on the format introduced by Jonathan Anderson since his first season as the house’s creative director, the Fall Winter campaign, already previewed during Paris fashion weeks, is centered around visual elements reflecting different facets of Loewe‘s past, present, and future.

