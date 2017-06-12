Gwyneth Paltrow Gets Support From A-List Pals at In Goop Health Event!

Gwyneth Paltrow enlists support of her very famous pals for her first annual In Goop Health wellness summit on Saturday (June 10) at 3Labs in Culver City, Calif.

In attendance at the event were Cameron Diaz, Nicole Richie, Miranda Kerr, and designer Tory Burch, who all participated in panels at the day long event. Producer Jenni Konner, trainer Tracy Anderson, actress (and Gwyneth‘s mom!) Blythe Danner, and many more also took part in the events that day.

In addition to several panels (including Gut Check, Balls in the Air, and more), guests were also welcome to test experimental treatments like sound bath meditation and crystal therapy, try amazing foods at the cafeteria, visit the pop up shop, and much more.

Miranda, Nicole, Cameron, and Tory all participated in the “Balls in the Air” panel, which focused on juggling it all from careers and family to the importance of time with your girlfriends.

See photos from the event below!

FYI: Gwyneth is wearing Vilshenko.