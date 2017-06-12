Hailee Steinfeld Confirms Role in 'Transformers' Spinoff Film

Hailee Steinfeld stops by the BBC Studios for a promo appearance on Monday (June 12) in London, England.

During the appearance, the 20-year-old actress and singer confirmed her role in the Transformers spinoff film Bumblebee!

“I am so excited I’m doing the spin-off, it’s starting very soon,” Hailee said. “It’s crazy to think about. I’m a big fan of the Transformers movies and I can’t believe I am going to be in a version of them.”

“I will be shooting Bumblebee in the States and working on the music at the same time. So we will see how that all pans out,” Hailee continued. “But this movie is really something special. It has a great storyline and this character that I play, who you will soon meet, is really special. So I’m very excited for people to see it.”