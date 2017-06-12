Idris Elba is Returning for 'Luther' Season Five on BBC

Idris Elba will be reprising his role as DCI John Luther for a fifth season of his hit BBC series Luther!

The 44-year-old actor will once again bring the London homicide detective to life in the four-part installment, Variety reports.

Luther creator Neil Cross has also signed on for the new season. Season four ended back in 2015.

Both Neil and Idris reportedly agreed that there was “unfinished business” that his character still needed to address.

“Because we love John and wonder what he’s up to,” Neil said. “In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they’d like to find out what happens next. It turns out, they would. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out what happens next.”

“I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together,” Idris added. “I look forward to putting the coat back on.”

Production is set to begin in early 2018 for BBC and BBC America.

While you wait, catch Idris in the latest trailers for his upcoming films The Mountains Between Us and The Dark Tower.