Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Corinne & DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 12:14 pm

Ivanka Trump 'Blindsided' By Viciousness of Her Dad's Critics

Ivanka Trump is opening up about her father President Donald Trump‘s critics and her role in Washington, D.C. in a new interview with Fox News.

The 35-year-old First Daughter appeared on Fox and Friends on Monday morning (June 12) in New York City.

Ivanka was asked if it’s hard to focus on the issues she wants to accomplish with everything else going on in the news.

“It is hard and there is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting. I was not expecting the intensity of this experience,” Ivanka said.

“But this isn’t supposed to be easy,” she added. “I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity I was a little blindsided by on a personal level. But for me, I’m trying to keep my head down, not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people.”
Photos: Getty
