Jason Momoa Bares His Buff Biceps at the Airport

Jason Momoa puts his buff biceps on display while wearing a tank top and vest at LAX Airport on Sunday (June 11) in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old Aquaman actor wheeled his own luggage into the airport and he was spotted pushing his own luggage cart after touching down in London the next day.

Last week, Jason took to Instagram to share a video of him climbing a rock wall with a 45 degree angle. After successfully reaching the top of the wall, he let out an expletive and then smashed a chair to the ground in celebration.

“My lunch break. FINALLY 20 attempts at least. On the 45 with @soill slopers Sorry about the cussing. But I can’t help it. I LOVE CLIMBiNG,” he captioned the below video.