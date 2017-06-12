Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 10:44 pm

Jennifer Lopez Talks Father's Day Plans With Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez Talks Father's Day Plans With Alex Rodriguez & Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez may have a joint Father’s Day celebration in the works!

The 47-year-old entertainer recently opened up about how it’s possible that she’ll celebrate the holiday with ex Marc Anthony and current boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

“It’s possible. It’s so great. Everybody gets along so well. We’re so blessed. We have beautiful children; we have love in our life and we’re just great,” Jennifer told E! News.

She continued, “[Alex is] supporting and loving and awesome. I’m a lucky girl.”

Jennifer is mom to nine-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc, while Alex is father to Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

All four children recently spent some bonding time together and it was adorable!
