Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos Revealed - See Her Dress!
Jessica Chastain looks stunning in these first look photos from her wedding to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, showing a clear view of her gorgeous dress!
The Oscar-nominated said “I do” on the Passi de Preposulo family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in Treviso, Italy, a city north of Venice.
It’s unclear who designed her white gown at this time, but stay tuned for all the details.
Jessica‘s best friend Jess Weixler, her former co-stars Anne Hathaway, Edgar Ramirez, and Emily Blunt, and fashion insider Derek Blasberg were all in attendance at the wedding!
Congrats again to Jessica and her new husband.
30+ pictures inside of Jessica Chastain in her wedding dress…