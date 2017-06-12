Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos Revealed - See Her Dress!

Jessica Chastain looks stunning in these first look photos from her wedding to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo, showing a clear view of her gorgeous dress!

The Oscar-nominated said “I do” on the Passi de Preposulo family estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi, in Treviso, Italy, a city north of Venice.

It’s unclear who designed her white gown at this time, but stay tuned for all the details.

Jessica‘s best friend Jess Weixler, her former co-stars Anne Hathaway, Edgar Ramirez, and Emily Blunt, and fashion insider Derek Blasberg were all in attendance at the wedding!

Congrats again to Jessica and her new husband.

30+ pictures inside of Jessica Chastain in her wedding dress…