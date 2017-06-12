Top Stories
Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Corinne &amp; DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 12:05 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Take a Ride in a Little Red Corvette!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Take a Ride in a Little Red Corvette!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hold hands while strolling around on Sunday (June 11) in Venice, Calif.

Later, the 27-year-old singer and 21-year-old Game of Thrones actress hopped in his vintage red Corvette to take a drive down the Pacific Coast Highway to stop for gas.

If you missed it, the Game of Thrones season seven trailer debuted last month and Sophie is featured! The new season will debut on HBO beginning on July 16 – be sure to tune in!
