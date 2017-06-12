John Legend Wins a Tony, Only Needs an Emmy for EGOT!

John Legend is just one award away from achieving the EGOT distinction, which is when you win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

The 38-year-old entertainer only needs to win an Emmy now after winning at the 2017 Tony Awards on Sunday (June 11) at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

John, who was joined at the event by wife Chrissy Teigen, won the award for Best Revival of a Play for producing the show Jitney.

John has won ten Grammy Awards in the past and he won an Oscar in 2015 for Best Original Song.

Make sure to see the hilarious photos of Chrissy‘s shenanigans in the press room after John won the award!