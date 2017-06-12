Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 7:20 am

Jon Hamm Joins Jeremy Renner & Ed Helms in New Comedy!

Jon Hamm Joins Jeremy Renner & Ed Helms in New Comedy!

Jon Hamm has officially signed on for the upcoming film Tag!

The 46-year-old actor will play an “overachiever, both in high school and in life, who is now a successful businessman,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He will star alongside Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones, Hannibal Buress, and Jake Johnson.

According to the outlet, “Tag is based on a true story featured in The Wall Street Journal about a group of friends who have been playing a no-holds-barred version of the children’s game Tag for the last 30 years.”

Production on the Jeff Tomsic-directed flick is set to begin in Atlanta later this month.

Don’t miss Tag when it hits theaters on June 29, 2018!
