Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Corinne & DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 2:20 am

Jon Hamm Greets Fans After Catching a Show in Hollywood

Jon Hamm Greets Fans After Catching a Show in Hollywood

Jon Hamm kept it casual while checking out a show over the weekend.

The 46-year-old Mad Men star was met by a group of excited fans outside of the Ricardo Montalban Theatre on Sunday (June 10) in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jon Hamm

He stopped to sign some autographs for them before heading to his ride.

ICYMI, Jon recently revealed the reason he might quit acting for a new job.

Don’t miss Jon in the drama Nostalgia and the action/thriller High Wire Act, both set for release later this year.
