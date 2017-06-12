Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 4:45 pm

Julia Stiles is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump in London!

Julia Stiles is pregnant with her first child!

The 36-year-old actress – who is famous for Save the Last Dance, Mona Lisa Smile, Jason Bourne, and more – is expecting her first baby with fiance Preston J. Cook.

Julia was seen out and about, showing off her baby bump in London, England while doing some promo work today for her new show Riviera. People was first to confirm the news of her pregnancy.

Julia announced her engagement to her beau back in early 2016.

Congrats again to the happy couple on the wonderful news!

