Karlie Kloss Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Longtime Love Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is celebrating boyfriend Joshua Kushner‘s birthday in the sweetest way!

The 24-year-old model took to her Instagram to share a poem and a note for her longtime love.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in crime. The past 5 years of our adventures together have been some of the best memories of my life. I love you @joshuakushner,” Karlie wrote.

She also included a super cute photo of the duo in a colorful photo booth.

Karlie and Joshua have been dating for almost five years and are about to celebrate their anniversary this month!

Check out Karlie‘s post below…