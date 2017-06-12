Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 10:08 pm

Karlie Kloss Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Longtime Love Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss Pens Sweet Birthday Note For Longtime Love Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss is celebrating boyfriend Joshua Kushner‘s birthday in the sweetest way!

The 24-year-old model took to her Instagram to share a poem and a note for her longtime love.

“Happy birthday to my best friend and partner in crime. The past 5 years of our adventures together have been some of the best memories of my life. I love you @joshuakushner,” Karlie wrote.

She also included a super cute photo of the duo in a colorful photo booth.

Karlie and Joshua have been dating for almost five years and are about to celebrate their anniversary this month!

Check out Karlie‘s post below…

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Photos: Getty
