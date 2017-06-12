Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 12:36 pm

Kate Middleton Visits the Victims of London Bridge Attack

Kate Middleton Visits the Victims of London Bridge Attack

Kate Middleton speaks with the staff at Kings College Hospital while visiting with the victims of the London Bridge attack on Monday (June 12) in London, England.

14 of the 48 people injured in the attack were taken to the King’s and 13 of them needed treatment for stab wounds.

“I suppose at the time you didn’t know how big or what the extent of the incident was,” she told hospital staffers (via People). “You just got your heads down and got on with it. The response was amazing. I presume you are trained to cope with this but hope this kind of incident never happens. What you do is remarkable.”

Kate‘s husband Prince William made a surprise visit to the victims of the Manchester attack earlier this month.

