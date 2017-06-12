Katy Perry Says Josh Groban is 'The One That Got Away'

Katy Perry has revealed that Josh Groban was the inspiration for her song “The One That Got Away!”

The 32-year-old singer had James Corden as a special guest during her Witness World Wide live stream in partnership with YouTube on Sunday (June 11) and they played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

During the game, Katy was asked to rank three of her ex-boyfriends – Orlando Bloom, John Mayer, and Diplo – from best to worst in bed. She threw the host for a loop when she said that Josh needs to be in the ranking!

“Josh Groban is in there, I’m just kidding,” she said. “He’s amazing.”

After James asked if he’s really in her top three, Katy said, “No, he’s not in there. But I do want to say, people are like, who is ‘The One That Got Away’ about? That’s Groban.” She then made a mind blown motion and said, “He’s one of my good friends.”