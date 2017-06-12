Top Stories
Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Corinne &amp; DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Corinne & DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Donald Trump Crashes N.J. Couple's Wedding

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 8:51 am

Katy Perry Says Josh Groban is 'The One That Got Away'

Katy Perry Says Josh Groban is 'The One That Got Away'

Katy Perry has revealed that Josh Groban was the inspiration for her song “The One That Got Away!”

The 32-year-old singer had James Corden as a special guest during her Witness World Wide live stream in partnership with YouTube on Sunday (June 11) and they played a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

During the game, Katy was asked to rank three of her ex-boyfriendsOrlando Bloom, John Mayer, and Diplo – from best to worst in bed. She threw the host for a loop when she said that Josh needs to be in the ranking!

Josh Groban is in there, I’m just kidding,” she said. “He’s amazing.”

After James asked if he’s really in her top three, Katy said, “No, he’s not in there. But I do want to say, people are like, who is ‘The One That Got Away’ about? That’s Groban.” She then made a mind blown motion and said, “He’s one of my good friends.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: James Corden, Josh Groban, Katy Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop