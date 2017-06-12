Top Stories
Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Hailey Baldwin Put On Their Bikinis for Miami Beach Day

Kourtney Kardashian & Hailey Baldwin Put On Their Bikinis for Miami Beach Day

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 7:43 pm

Kelly Clarkson & Amy Schumer Face Off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Kelly Clarkson & Amy Schumer Face Off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Kelly Clarkson and Amy Schumer went head-to-head with their families on an epic game of Celebrity Family Feud!

The two fams got super into the game and Amy‘s relatives even got custom jackets made!

“Everybody was so into [going on Celebrity Family Feud]. I didn’t have to twist anybody’s arm…Except my sister was so serious about it. We were all excited, like, ‘It’s going to be fun!’ And she’s like, ‘We are wasting time between practicing right now,’” Amy said on The Late Show earlier this year.

Things got a little raunchy when it was Amy‘s turn to deliver an answer though!

Check out some hilarious clips from the episode below…

Click inside to watch the other clip…
Just Jared on Facebook
kelly clarkson amy schumers face off on celebrity family feud 01
kelly clarkson amy schumers face off on celebrity family feud 02
kelly clarkson amy schumers face off on celebrity family feud 03
kelly clarkson amy schumers face off on celebrity family feud 04
kelly clarkson amy schumers face off on celebrity family feud 05
kelly clarkson amy schumers face off on celebrity family feud 06
kelly clarkson amy schumers face off on celebrity family feud 07
kelly clarkson amy schumers face off on celebrity family feud 08
kelly clarkson amy schumers face off on celebrity family feud 09
kelly clarkson amy schumers face off on celebrity family feud 10

Photos: ABC
Posted to: Amy Schumer, Kelly Clarkson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop