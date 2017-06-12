Kelly Clarkson & Amy Schumer Face Off on 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Kelly Clarkson and Amy Schumer went head-to-head with their families on an epic game of Celebrity Family Feud!

The two fams got super into the game and Amy‘s relatives even got custom jackets made!

“Everybody was so into [going on Celebrity Family Feud]. I didn’t have to twist anybody’s arm…Except my sister was so serious about it. We were all excited, like, ‘It’s going to be fun!’ And she’s like, ‘We are wasting time between practicing right now,’” Amy said on The Late Show earlier this year.

Things got a little raunchy when it was Amy‘s turn to deliver an answer though!

Check out some hilarious clips from the episode below…

Click inside to watch the other clip…

