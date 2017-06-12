Kylie Jenner Shows a Different Side in 'Life of Kylie' Trailer - Watch Now!

A brand new trailer for Kylie Jenner‘s Life of Kylie reality show is showing us a whole new side of the reality star.

“For so long, I’ve been putting on this different persona to the world,” Kylie says in the trailer. “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you. There’s two sides of me. There’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and then there’s who I really am. That’s who I want you guys to get to know.”

Life of Kylie is set to air on Sunday, August 6 at 9|8c.

Watch the trailer below…