Top Stories
Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 11:38 pm

Lauren Bushnell 'Having a Hard Time' Since Split With 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins

Lauren Bushnell 'Having a Hard Time' Since Split With 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins

Lauren Bushnell has been keeping quite since her breakup with Bachelor Ben Higgins, but it’s reportedly been a difficult time.

The 27-year-old realty star has been “having a hard time” with the split, according to E! News.

Lauren is having a hard time with her split from Ben. It has been a tough adjustment for Lauren to be without someone that she has shared so much time with for the past year,” a source said.

While Lauren hasn’t been as open about the split as Ben, she recently explained that she didn’t want to do their reality show Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After.

“I didn’t really want to do it, to be honest. I wanted to move on with our life and just have a moment that was just about us…But that was a really high-stress situation. I didn’t feel like I got the support that I needed when we were filming that — just from everyone,” she told People.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: WENN
Posted to: Ben Higgins, Lauren Bushnell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop