Lauren Bushnell 'Having a Hard Time' Since Split With 'Bachelor' Ben Higgins

Lauren Bushnell has been keeping quite since her breakup with Bachelor Ben Higgins, but it’s reportedly been a difficult time.

The 27-year-old realty star has been “having a hard time” with the split, according to E! News.

“Lauren is having a hard time with her split from Ben. It has been a tough adjustment for Lauren to be without someone that she has shared so much time with for the past year,” a source said.

While Lauren hasn’t been as open about the split as Ben, she recently explained that she didn’t want to do their reality show Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After.

“I didn’t really want to do it, to be honest. I wanted to move on with our life and just have a moment that was just about us…But that was a really high-stress situation. I didn’t feel like I got the support that I needed when we were filming that — just from everyone,” she told People.