Lily Collins & Penelope Cruz Film for Lancome Together!

It looks like Lily Collins and Penelope Cruz are filming a commercial together!

The two actresses walked arm-in-arm on Monday (June 12) down a street in Barcelona, Spain while filming for a Lancome commercial. Both Lily and Penelope are part of the Lancome family.

Lily took to Instagram to tell fans she’s been filming for Lancome!

“I think my lips are covered…” Lily captioned one photo, tagging Lancome in the photo of lots of lipsticks.

“Always an honor in front of your lens @TheRealPeterLindbergh…,” Lily captioned another picture of her and the German photographer and director Peter Lindbergh.