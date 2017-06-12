Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Hailey Baldwin Put On Their Bikinis for Miami Beach Day

Kourtney Kardashian & Hailey Baldwin Put On Their Bikinis for Miami Beach Day

Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 4:05 pm

Lily Collins & Penelope Cruz Film for Lancome Together!

Lily Collins & Penelope Cruz Film for Lancome Together!

It looks like Lily Collins and Penelope Cruz are filming a commercial together!

The two actresses walked arm-in-arm on Monday (June 12) down a street in Barcelona, Spain while filming for a Lancome commercial. Both Lily and Penelope are part of the Lancome family.

Lily took to Instagram to tell fans she’s been filming for Lancome!

“I think my lips are covered…” Lily captioned one photo, tagging Lancome in the photo of lots of lipsticks.

“Always an honor in front of your lens @TheRealPeterLindbergh…,” Lily captioned another picture of her and the German photographer and director Peter Lindbergh.

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins) on

Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins penelope cruz lancome commercial 01
lily collins penelope cruz lancome commercial 02
lily collins penelope cruz lancome commercial 03
lily collins penelope cruz lancome commercial 04
lily collins penelope cruz lancome commercial 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Lily Collins, Penelope Cruz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop