Lin-Manuel Miranda Says Robin Wright's Tonys Appearance Was a Surprise to Him!

Robin Wright popped out on stage as her House of Cards character Claire Underwood at the 2017 Tony Awards on Sunday night (June 12) and no one was more surprised than presenter Lin-Manuel Miranda!

While presenting the award for Best Musical, Lin called for the envelope and host Kevin Spacey walked it out from the wings while dressed as Frank Underwood. It seems his co-stars Robin and Michael Kelly were not there at rehearsal!

“Wonder Woman’s Aunt wasn’t at the rehearsal for this bit, if you’re wondering where my chill was in this instant. #Antiope #AsYouWish,” Lin tweeted with a GIF of the moment.

Robin played the role of Antiope in the new movie Wonder Woman.