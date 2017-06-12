Lindsay Lohan Joins Cast of British TV Series with Rupert Grint

Lindsay Lohan is acting again!

It has been three years since the 30-year-old actress last appeared on screen in an episode of 2 Broke Girls and nearly four years since her last movie, The Canyons, was released.

Now, Lindsay will star alongside Rupert Grint and Nick Frost in the upcoming second season of the British TV series Sick Note. She will be playing the daughter of Don Johnson‘s character.

Sick Note “follows the story of Daniel Glass (Grint), a compulsive liar stuck in a failing relationship and dead-end insurance job, under the thumb of his boss (Johnson),” according to THR.

“😊Back on set of my new TV show #SickNote 😜,” Lindsay captioned the below photo on Instagram.