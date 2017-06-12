Top Stories
Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Corinne &amp; DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 10:02 am

Lindsay Lohan Joins Cast of British TV Series with Rupert Grint

Lindsay Lohan Joins Cast of British TV Series with Rupert Grint

Lindsay Lohan is acting again!

It has been three years since the 30-year-old actress last appeared on screen in an episode of 2 Broke Girls and nearly four years since her last movie, The Canyons, was released.

Now, Lindsay will star alongside Rupert Grint and Nick Frost in the upcoming second season of the British TV series Sick Note. She will be playing the daughter of Don Johnson‘s character.

Sick Note “follows the story of Daniel Glass (Grint), a compulsive liar stuck in a failing relationship and dead-end insurance job, under the thumb of his boss (Johnson),” according to THR.

“😊Back on set of my new TV show #SickNote 😜,” Lindsay captioned the below photo on Instagram.

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Lindsay Lohan, Rupert Grint, Television

