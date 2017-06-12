Niall Horan Never Thought About Going Solo Until This Happened

Niall Horan takes the cover of Notion magazine Issue 76, on newsstands today!

Here’s what the 23-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On never wanting to go solo: “There was never a point where I thought about [going solo]. I wasn’t even planning on it at the start of last year, but then I just started writing songs because that’s what I knew how to do, and then I was like, ‘You know what? I like these songs; they’re very me’. So I showed them to management, and here we are.”

On dating: “I was thinking about this today actually. I’ve been so busy between studios. Landed the other day when I had a week vacation – landed at noon and went straight to a rehearsal room with my new band for 6 or 7 hours. The album was long days, so we were recording everything live full band. We’re talking 11/12 hour days, everyday which is like work, studio, home, bed, eat, you know. [I have] no time for Tinder.”

On his relationship with the rest of One Direction: “We’re very supportive of each other, always texting and emailing. Harry was on SNL [Saturday Night Live] the other night texting, it’s all very easy going with us – we don’t feel a pressure between us… People think that we don’t like each other, but we definitely do.”

For more from Niall, visit Notion Magazine.