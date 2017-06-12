Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 11:40 am

Niall Horan Never Thought About Going Solo Until This Happened

Niall Horan Never Thought About Going Solo Until This Happened

Niall Horan takes the cover of Notion magazine Issue 76, on newsstands today!

Here’s what the 23-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On never wanting to go solo: “There was never a point where I thought about [going solo]. I wasn’t even planning on it at the start of last year, but then I just started writing songs because that’s what I knew how to do, and then I was like, ‘You know what? I like these songs; they’re very me’. So I showed them to management, and here we are.”

On dating: “I was thinking about this today actually. I’ve been so busy between studios. Landed the other day when I had a week vacation – landed at noon and went straight to a rehearsal room with my new band for 6 or 7 hours. The album was long days, so we were recording everything live full band. We’re talking 11/12 hour days, everyday which is like work, studio, home, bed, eat, you know. [I have] no time for Tinder.”

On his relationship with the rest of One Direction: “We’re very supportive of each other, always texting and emailing. Harry was on SNL [Saturday Night Live] the other night texting, it’s all very easy going with us – we don’t feel a pressure between us… People think that we don’t like each other, but we definitely do.”

For more from Niall, visit Notion Magazine.
Credit: Sophie Mayanne/Notion Magazine
