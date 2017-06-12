Pippa Middleton & New Husband James Matthews Are Picture Perfect at Friend's Wedding!

Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews hold hands and look so in love while attending a friend’s wedding on Saturday (June 10) in Stockholm, Sweden.

The newlyweds were among the guests at the wedding of Jons Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad. You might remember that Pippa and Jon competed in an endurance race together a couple years ago!

After tying the knot on May 21, Pippa and James traveled around the world on their honeymoon. They totally have that newlywed glow right now.

FYI: Pippa is wearing an Erdem gown.