Mon, 12 June 2017 at 7:15 pm

Prince Harry's Girlfriend Meghan Markle Questioned About Marriage During Press Event

Prince Harry's Girlfriend Meghan Markle Questioned About Marriage During Press Event

Prince Harry hosts the 40th anniversary of the children’s charity WellChild at Buckingham Palace on Monday (June 12) in London, England.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old royal’s girlfriend Meghan Markle made a public appearance for her show Suits in Texas. During the panel, Meghan was apparently asked by a reporter if she hoped to marry Prince Harry, but Vanity Fair reports she “smiled but said nothing” in response.

Prince Harry and Meghan have been the subject of many relationship rumors since they started seeing each other last year.

