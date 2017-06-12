Mon, 12 June 2017 at 6:20 am
Rita Ora Busts Out the Fishnet on 'Your Song' Music Video Set
Rita Ora‘s “Your Song” music video outfit features fishnet, leather, and lots of bold red, so obviously it’s going to be amazing.
The 26-year-old singer was spotted dancing and whipping her curly locks around while on set on Saturday (June 10) in Vancouver, Canada.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora
She completed her look with a pop of red lipstick, loose-fitting beige pants, and some elaborate red flats.
Rita busted out some moves in front of a red car and took the driver’s seat as well.
“#YOURSONG video coming soon,” she shared on Instagram. “It’s a London ting 🇬🇧 soooooo excited!!!”
ICYMI, check out Rita‘s other new track “Girls” with Charli XCX.
Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
