Mon, 12 June 2017 at 6:20 am

Rita Ora Busts Out the Fishnet on 'Your Song' Music Video Set

Rita Ora Busts Out the Fishnet on 'Your Song' Music Video Set

Rita Ora‘s “Your Song” music video outfit features fishnet, leather, and lots of bold red, so obviously it’s going to be amazing.

The 26-year-old singer was spotted dancing and whipping her curly locks around while on set on Saturday (June 10) in Vancouver, Canada.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rita Ora

She completed her look with a pop of red lipstick, loose-fitting beige pants, and some elaborate red flats.

Rita busted out some moves in front of a red car and took the driver’s seat as well.

“#YOURSONG video coming soon,” she shared on Instagram. “It’s a London ting 🇬🇧 soooooo excited!!!”

ICYMI, check out Rita‘s other new track “Girls” with Charli XCX.
Just Jared on Facebook
rita ora looks so fierce on your song music video set 01
rita ora looks so fierce on your song music video set 02
rita ora looks so fierce on your song music video set 03
rita ora looks so fierce on your song music video set 04
rita ora looks so fierce on your song music video set 05
rita ora looks so fierce on your song music video set 06
rita ora looks so fierce on your song music video set 07
rita ora looks so fierce on your song music video set 08

Photos: PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Rita Ora

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop