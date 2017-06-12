Ryan Seacrest Goes Shirtless with Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Shayna Taylor in Miami!

Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 1:38 pm

Ryan Seacrest shows off his fit body while hanging out by the pool on Sunday (June 11) in Miami, Fla.

The 42-year-old Live! host was joined by his girlfriend Shayna Taylor for a relaxing vacation in the sun. He had to return to New York City later that night for his show the next morning.

Ryan and Shayna were seen flaunting some PDA in the pool on Saturday and you can see those photos now on TMZ.

While he has not yet been confirmed as the host of the American Idol reboot, the audition dates for the upcoming season have been announced!

15+ pictures inside of Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor at the pool…

