Sam Claflin Wants to Do a 'Fifty Shades' Style Film with the Hemsworth Brothers!
Sam Claflin just recently found out that Fifty Shades of Grey is based on Twilight fan fiction and now he wants someone to make a fan fiction story based on his The Hunger Games character Finnick Odair!
The 30-year-old actor is proposing a film with him and The Hunger Games co-star Liam Hemsworth, as well his his brother Chris Hemsworth.
“Fan fiction is one of those things I wish I knew more about. Someone was telling me that Fifty Shades of Grey was based on Twilight fan fiction. I didn’t realize there was an underworld with these kind of amazingly imaginative ideas. I had no idea!” Sam told PrideSource.
“But I love Liam as much as I love – in fact, I love Chris Hemsworth. I love the entire Hemsworth family. I say we get all of us involved and we do a Fifty Shades of Grey. We can make it reality,” Sam added.