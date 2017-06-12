Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 8:35 pm

Scarlett Johansson & 'Rough Night' Cast Celebrate Premiere in NYC

Scarlett Johansson was shimmering at the premiere of her upcoming film Rough Night!

The 32-year-old actress hit the red carpet with the rest of the cast on Monday evening (June 12) at AMC Loews Lincoln Square in New York City.

The Rough Night ladies all stepped out looking stunning, including Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, Demi Moore, Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell and Lucia Aniello!

Other cast members including Ryan Cooper and Paul W. Downs were also in attendance.

Rough Night is set to hit theaters on June 16th.

FYI: Scarlett is wearing Michael Kors. Zoe is wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown. Jillian is wearing Marchesa Notte. Ilana is wearing Lanvin.
