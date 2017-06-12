Selena Gomez Announces 'Bad Liar' Video with Movie Posters!

Selena Gomez has just announced some exciting news – her “Bad Liar” video is going to be released this week!

The 24-year-old entertainer posted a series of Instagram posts with a “Bad Liar” movie poster, and the captions, “Bad Liar – a film..Coming Soon…Wednesday,” written on three different posts.

Fans are noting that the poster has the film rated “R,” and that could mean anything graphic. Stay tuned for the video! Just Jared will be posting it in full as soon as it becomes available.