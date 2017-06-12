Top Stories
Mon, 12 June 2017 at 2:30 pm

'So You Think You Can Dance' 2017 - 10 All-Stars Revealed!

'So You Think You Can Dance' 2017 - 10 All-Stars Revealed!

The 10 All-Star dancers taking part in this season of So You Think You Can Dance have been revealed!

This season, highly skilled dancers between the ages of 18 and 30 will audition and showcase their best moves in the style of contemporary, tap, hip-hop, ballroom, animation, breaking and more.

ALSO READ: Guess Who Is Judging SYTYCD This Season!

The top 10 of these auditioning dancers will then be paired with one of the 10 All Star dancers, who will guide them through the rest of the competition as they try and receive votes from the audience! Each of the 10 All-Stars will get to choose their one dancer from the callback round.

Tune into So You Think You Can Dance tonight at 8pm ET on Fox!

Click through the slideshow below to meet the 10 All-Star dancers competing this season…
Photos: Fox
Posted to: So You Think You Can Dance

