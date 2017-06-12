Top Stories
Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Corinne &amp; DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Corinne & DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 1:30 pm

'So You Think You Can Dance' 2017 - Judges & Host!

Next Slide »

'So You Think You Can Dance' 2017 - Judges & Host!

So You Think You Can Dance season fourteen debuts tonight on Fox and we have all the info you need!

The first episode begins with the Los Angeles auditions, where hopefuls perform for the three judges and hope to get through to the callback round.

This season is introducing a very special celebrity judge who has never participated in a reality show competition panel before – very exciting!

Tune into Fox at 8pm ET to catch the premiere!

Click through the slideshow below to find out who are the judges and host of this summer’s So You Think You Can Dance season…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Fox
Posted to: So You Think You Can Dance, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop