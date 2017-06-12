Top Stories
Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Corinne &amp; DeMario's Hookup Reportedly Caused 'Bachelor in Paradise' Production to Halt

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 12:54 pm

The Weeknd Drops Music Video for 'Secrets' - Watch Now!

The Weeknd Drops Music Video for 'Secrets' - Watch Now!

The Weeknd‘s new music video for his song “Secrets” is out now and you can watch it right here!

The song is the latest off his album Starboy to receive a video. The visual was directed by Pedro Martin Calero‎.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd

In case you missed them, make sure to check out the photos of The Weeknd and his girlfriend Selena Gomez on a date night last week. Also, read what she said about not hiding their relationship.


The Weeknd – Secrets
