The Weeknd Drops Music Video for 'Secrets' - Watch Now!

The Weeknd‘s new music video for his song “Secrets” is out now and you can watch it right here!

The song is the latest off his album Starboy to receive a video. The visual was directed by Pedro Martin Calero‎.

The Weeknd – Secrets