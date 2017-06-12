Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian &amp; Hailey Baldwin Put On Their Bikinis for Miami Beach Day

Kourtney Kardashian & Hailey Baldwin Put On Their Bikinis for Miami Beach Day

Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Jessica Chastain's Wedding Photos to Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Revealed!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Tony Awards 2017 - Full Coverage Here!

Ryan Seacrest &amp; His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 4:16 pm

These Former 'Orange Is the New Black' Stars Returned for Season 5 Cameos! (Spoilers)

Next Slide »

These Former 'Orange Is the New Black' Stars Returned for Season 5 Cameos! (Spoilers)

Fans of Orange Is the New Black who have already binged the just released fifth season were delighted to see some cameos from former stars of the Netflix series!

Throughout the 13 episodes, we are treated to appearances from some characters who have either left the series due to death or their characters’ storylines ending.

We’re not going to spoil the cameos right here, but if you want details on who pops up throughout the season, click through the slideshow for the scoop!

Find out who makes cameos on Orange Is the New Black in the slides…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Orange is the New Black, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Entourage star Kevin Dillon finalizes nasty divorce - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Charlie Puth are working on new music together - Just Jared Jr
  • Eddie Cibrian slams Brandi Glanville's accusations about LeAnn Rimes - Wetpaint
  • Debby Ryan has a new show headed to Netflix - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Oprah and Janet Jackson are not working on a new movie together - Gossip Cop