Katy Perry Changes 'Swish Swish' Lyrics During 'Witness' Live Stream Concert

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Ryan Seacrest & His Girlfriend Flaunt PDA in the Pool! (Photos)

Mon, 12 June 2017 at 11:43 pm

Who Won NBA Finals 2017? Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Winner Revealed!

Who Won NBA Finals 2017? Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Winner Revealed!

Game five of the NBA Finals just wrapped up between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers and we have a new NBA championship!

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant‘s Golden State Warriors defeated LeBron James‘ Cleveland Cavaliers in a series that ended with Golden State clinching the title after four wins. The final score was 129-120.

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have met in the finals for the past three years. Golden State won back in 2015, and the Cavaliers won back in 2016.

Congrats to both teams of their great seasons!
