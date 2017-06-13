16-Year-Old Christian Guardino's Amazing Voice Earns 'America's Got Talent' Golden Buzzer (Video)

Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 10:26 pm

Christian Guardino shocked the judges with his powerful voice on America’s Got Talent and he earned the golden buzzer for his amazing audition!

The 16-year-old singer was blind for most of his life before a gene therapy was able to restore his vision.

Christian performed the classic song “Who’s Loving You” and brought the judges and the audience to their feet!

“You were like a little mouse that turned into a lion. You are one of my favorite contestants I’ve seen this year. Not only in terms of your voice. I just like you. There’s something about you, and it’s just the best possible feeling when we meet someone like you,” Simon Cowell told Christian.

Howie Mandel decided to use his golden buzzer and send Christian directly to the live shows!


