Tue, 13 June 2017 at 6:42 pm

American Crime Story's 'Versace' Season to Air Before 'Katrina'

The Hurricane Katrina-themed season of American Crime Story was expected to be the anthology series’ next season, but FX has announced that the installment has been pushed to late 2018.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace, starring Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, and Penelope Cruz, will now be the second season of the series.

The Versace season will air in early 2018 and the Katrina season, starring Annette Bening, Sarah Paulson, Matthew Broderick, and more, will air later that year.

Ryan Murphy is executive producing both seasons. The People v. O.J. Simpson, the first part of the anthology series, picked up nine Emmy Awards last year.
