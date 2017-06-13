Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

Colton Haynes Reveals When He Lost His Virginity

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 1:59 pm

'America's Got Talent' Singer Dr. Brandon Rogers Dies at 29 Ahead of Episode Airing

'America's Got Talent' Singer Dr. Brandon Rogers Dies at 29 Ahead of Episode Airing

Dr. Brandon Rogers – a promising contestant on America’s Got Talent this season – tragically passed away in a car accident over the weekend. He was 29.

The 29-year-old doctor and singer was found on Instagram by America’s Got Talent producers and was considered a standout. His episode has not aired yet, and it’s now unclear if the episode will ever air, TMZ reports.

The car accident occurred in Maryland on Saturday and he died that Sunday.

Brandon was so talented and showcased his singing voice on his Instagram account. You can watch one of his videos below.

Our thoughts are with Brandon‘s loved ones during this time.

A post shared by Dr. Brandon Rogers (@drb_rog) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: America's Got Talent, Brandon Rogers, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter