'America's Got Talent' Singer Dr. Brandon Rogers Dies at 29 Ahead of Episode Airing

Dr. Brandon Rogers – a promising contestant on America’s Got Talent this season – tragically passed away in a car accident over the weekend. He was 29.

The 29-year-old doctor and singer was found on Instagram by America’s Got Talent producers and was considered a standout. His episode has not aired yet, and it’s now unclear if the episode will ever air, TMZ reports.

The car accident occurred in Maryland on Saturday and he died that Sunday.

Brandon was so talented and showcased his singing voice on his Instagram account. You can watch one of his videos below.

Our thoughts are with Brandon‘s loved ones during this time.