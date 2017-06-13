Anita Pallenberg Dead - Actress & Longtime Girlfriend of Keith Richards Dies at 73

Anita Pallenberg, the Barbella actress and model, has died at the age of 73.

The Italian-German actress’ close friend Stella Schnabel announced the news of her death on Instagram on Tuesday (June 13).

Anita dated Rolling Stones band member Keith Richards from 1967 until 1980 and share two kids together – Marlon and Angela – but were never married.

“I have never met a woman quite like you Anita. I don’t think there is anybody in this universe like you. No one has ever understood me so well. You showed about life and myself and how to grow and become and exist with it all. I was a little girl thinking I was big but I became a woman through knowing you. The secret lyrical you. My best friend. . The greatest woman I have ever known. Thank you for the most important lessons – because they are ever changing and definitive. Like you. We are all singing for you, how you liked it. Go in peace my Roman mother, you will always be in my heart,” Stella captioned the below picture of herself and Anita.

A post shared by Stella Madrid 🍓 (@stella__schnabel) on Jun 13, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

We send our thoughts and condolences to Anita‘s loved ones during this difficult time.