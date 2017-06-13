'Bachelor in Paradise' Will Still Air Evan Bass & Carly Waddell's Wedding

Top Stories
A Bachelor in Paradise wedding is still set to take place, despite recent recent allegations of misconduct.

BIP cast members Evan Bass and Carly Waddell got engaged during the show’s third season and were scheduled to broadcast their wedding during the upcoming season.

Even though production has been halted on the show, sources say the wedding will still take place and will be aired on ABC.

According to E! News, some of the production team has remained in Mexico and are prepping for the wedding ceremony, which is expected to be filmed later this week.

Former Bachelor contestants, including Shawn Booth, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Luke Pell, are all said to have been invited to the big day.
Photos: Getty
