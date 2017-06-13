Bella Hadid Denies She's Dating Model Jordan Barrett

Bella Hadid has responded to rumors that she is in a relationship with fellow model Jordan Barrett after photos of them surfaced looking close.

The 20-year-old model was photographed inside her apartment with Jordan, who was shirtless at the time. They were seen looking at her phone together.

“[Jordan] is like a brother to me buhhh this just ruined the surprise … interview w/ @DerekBlasberg coming soon,” she tweeted.

Bella also says that it’s time for her to move after the invasion of privacy.

“On another note – whoever thinks it’s OK to photograph into someones home & private space is straight up sick, sad & f–ked up. time to move✌🏼😖😔🚀,” she added.