Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 7:41 pm

Bella Hadid Denies She's Dating Model Jordan Barrett

Bella Hadid Denies She's Dating Model Jordan Barrett

Bella Hadid has responded to rumors that she is in a relationship with fellow model Jordan Barrett after photos of them surfaced looking close.

The 20-year-old model was photographed inside her apartment with Jordan, who was shirtless at the time. They were seen looking at her phone together.

“[Jordan] is like a brother to me buhhh this just ruined the surprise … interview w/ @DerekBlasberg coming soon,” she tweeted.

Bella also says that it’s time for her to move after the invasion of privacy.

“On another note – whoever thinks it’s OK to photograph into someones home & private space is straight up sick, sad & f–ked up. time to move✌🏼😖😔🚀,” she added.
Photos: Getty
