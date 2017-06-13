Top Stories
Bella Thorne Says Scott Disick is Nice, But Parties Too Much

Bella Thorne Says Scott Disick is Nice, But Parties Too Much

Bella Thorne is getting candid about why she ended her fling with Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old actress flew to Cannes where she was seen kissing the 34-year-old reality star, but later left Frances after he was seen hooking up with a bunch of different girls.

Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he really drinks a lot,” Bella told Complex. “And it just ended up…I just wasn’t down. I was like, ‘I gotta leave.’ We were [at Cannes] a day and a half before I was like I’m booking my flight and leaving. I love to go out and have fun, I love to f-cking dance, but I just don’t party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.’”

Bella also addresses those photos in which it looks like he’s grabbing her chest.

“Honestly, my nipple came out of my bikini and he tried to fix it for me and it looks like he’s grabbing my boob,” Bella said. “That’s very nice of you to actually not sit there and stare at my nipple because my boobs are big—they come out of my shirt all the time! You can’t keep those suckers down.”

Meanwhile, Bella has been busy spending a lot of time with ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin.
