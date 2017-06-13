Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 3:41 pm

Billie Lourd's Family Says Taylor Lautner is 'Like a Husband'

Billie Lourd's Family Says Taylor Lautner is 'Like a Husband'

Taylor Lautner was a big support system for Billie Lourd in the wake of her mother, Carrie Fisher‘s, death late last year.

The 24-year-old Scream Queens actress’ uncle Todd Fisher had nothing but nice things to say about her relationship with Taylor.

“As any uncle, you’re suspicious of the guy hanging around your niece,” Todd Fisher told E! News. “She’s cute and all that. She’s had other boyfriends, good boyfriends, but I’m certainly going to give that guy the extra look-over. I don’t give a sh-t what his background is.”

“The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular,” he said about Taylor. “He’s a really deep person, and he has supported her amazingly. He’s stepped up and acted like a husband would act. Not that that’s what’s going on, but it’s just an amazing support system for her, and I’m glad he’s in her life. That’s not easy for me to say, if you think about it!”
Photos: Getty, WENN
Billie Lourd, Taylor Lautner, Todd Fisher

