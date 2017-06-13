Cara Delevingne & Doutzen Kroes Team Up to Save the Elephants!

Cara Delevingne and Doutzen Kroes are teaming up for a good cause!

The model duo stepped out at a Save the Elephants dinner on Monday (June 12) at The Orangery Kensington Palace in London, England.

Doutzen hosted the event alongside Porter magazine Editor-in-Chief Lucy Yeomans, in partnership with Tiffany & Co.

The ladies, as well as Naomi Campbell, were all in attendance to support the Save the Elephant foundation and Knot My Planet campaign, which works to stop the killing of elephants caused by the ivory trade.

“Thank you all for celebrating Elephants and the work of Sir Iain Douglas Hamilton last night at Kensington Palace. It was a very special evening hosted by @portermagazine @lucy_yeomans and @tiffanyandco and with so many Elephant and wildlife lovers,” Doutzen wrote on her Instagram.

She added, “Special thanks to these ladies who came and use their following to support the #knotonmyplanet campaign and are the reason why it works. Let’s keep up the good work and step by step we’ll get there to secure an earth with wild elephants for our children and theirs😘 #tiffanysavethewild”