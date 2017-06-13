Top Stories
Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Diplo Responds to Katy Perry's Sexual Ranking

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Demi Moore Is Missing Her Two Front Teeth

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

Scarlett Johansson Brings Lookalike Grandma to 'Rough Night' Premiere, As Promised!

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

'Bachelorette' Contestant Peter Kraus Has Had Long Term 'Bachelor' Plans for Many Years

Tue, 13 June 2017 at 6:28 pm

Cara Delevingne & Doutzen Kroes Team Up to Save the Elephants!

Cara Delevingne & Doutzen Kroes Team Up to Save the Elephants!

Cara Delevingne and Doutzen Kroes are teaming up for a good cause!

The model duo stepped out at a Save the Elephants dinner on Monday (June 12) at The Orangery Kensington Palace in London, England.

Doutzen hosted the event alongside Porter magazine Editor-in-Chief Lucy Yeomans, in partnership with Tiffany & Co.

The ladies, as well as Naomi Campbell, were all in attendance to support the Save the Elephant foundation and Knot My Planet campaign, which works to stop the killing of elephants caused by the ivory trade.

“Thank you all for celebrating Elephants and the work of Sir Iain Douglas Hamilton last night at Kensington Palace. It was a very special evening hosted by @portermagazine @lucy_yeomans and @tiffanyandco and with so many Elephant and wildlife lovers,” Doutzen wrote on her Instagram.

She added, “Special thanks to these ladies who came and use their following to support the #knotonmyplanet campaign and are the reason why it works. Let’s keep up the good work and step by step we’ll get there to secure an earth with wild elephants for our children and theirs😘 #tiffanysavethewild”

A post shared by Doutzen Kroes (@doutzen) on

Just Jared on Facebook
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 01
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 02
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 03
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 04
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 05
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 06
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 07
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 08
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 09
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 10
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 11
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 12
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 13
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 14
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 15
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 16
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 17
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 18
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 19
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 20
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 21
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 22
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 23
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 24
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 25
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 26
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 27
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 28
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 29
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 30
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 31
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 32
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 33
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 34
cara delevingne doutzen kroes save the elephants 35

Photos: Porter Magazine
Posted to: Cara Delevingne, Doutzen Kroes, Naomi Campbell

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Donald Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized again - TMZ
  • Alissa Violet is spilling on her Jake Paul drama - Just Jared Jr
  • There are more Game of Thrones teaser photos! - Wetpaint
  • Bachelor in Paradise has sent the contestants home - The Hollywood Reporter