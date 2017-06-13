Carter Jenkins Shares 'Famous in Love' Season 2 Hopes Ahead of Tonight's Finale (Exclusive)

The season finale of Freeform’s new hit series Famous in Love is airing tonight (June 13) and star Carter Jenkins opened up to us about his season two hopes in an exclusive interview!

The 25-year-old actor dished about his hopes for his character Rainer in the second season, if the show gets renewed by the network. The cast is still awaiting an answer so make sure to let Freeform know you want to see more episodes!

Carter also talked about his co-star Bella Thorne‘s love of food and what it was like to work with JustJared.com‘s founder and editor-in-chief Jared Eng, who guest starred in the final two episodes of the season.

Make sure to check out all the photos in this hot new photo shoot as well!

JJ: A lot of fans binge watched the whole series over the first three days it was released. But people are still watching it every Tuesday. Have you noticed differences between fans who binged it and fans who are watching from week to week?

CJ: I sense that the folks who’ve binged it are getting impatient waiting for answers to those cliffhangers. I want them to know that I feel their pain and I’m right there on the cliff with them. The people watching live are about to join us after the 2 hour finale airs tonight. If my Twitter is any indication, there will be riots if there’s no Season 2.

JJ: Have you noticed a difference in your social media life since the series came out? How about your real life?

CJ: My real life hasn’t changed too much aside from going to the mall or Disneyland. But, I am getting a lot more likes on my photos now. Which feels nice, but I can tell it’s addicting. I don’t like how much I like it.

Click inside to read the rest of the exclusive interview…

JJ: What kind of energy does Bella [Thorne] bring to set? How does she inspire you?

CJ: Bella is a rockstar. You feel her presence when she walks into the room. She inspires me in how she is unrelentingly herself regardless of anyone’s opinion.

JJ: How will Rainer react to his mom sleeping with his best friend?

CJ: I’d screamcry, unfriend my mom on Facebook and subtweet very mean things about them, but maybe Rainer will handle it better.

JJ: What were the easiest and hardest scenes to film in season one?

CJ: Staring all googly eyed at Bella is pretty easy, talking in Mandarin and pretending like I can dance is difficult.

JJ: Any news on season two yet? What are your hopes for Ranier in season two?

CJ: As I write this, there’s still no word. 🤞🏼 I hope Rainer gets a girlfriend.

JJ: Do you have a favorite prop from set? Have you stolen anything from set yet?

CJ: I love Rainer’s Porsche, so I stole it.

JJ: What does the cast do in between takes for fun? I’ve seen Bella chow down an entire pie of pizza.

CJ: In between takes, we just watch in wonderment at whatever Bella is eating. It’s usually very elaborate. You’d never want to steal a bite from her plate, because it’s too spicy.

JJ: What’s your favorite thing from craft services?

CJ: Coffee with almond milk and Cocoa Puffs in it. Trust me. Try it.

JJ: Can you please share your most embarrassing story about Georgie Flores?

CJ: I honestly can’t think of an embarrassing Georgie Flores story. Here’s why: Georgie is the coolest. She’s so cool because she’s the only person in the room not trying to be cool. If she were to do anything “embarrassing”, she’d own it right away and make it funny and endearing and it would be categorized in the “adorable” file, rather than “embarrassing” file. So I got nothin’ for ya, I’m sorry.

JJ: Would you consider yourself famous and in love today?

CJ: Not today. Check back with me.

JJ: Is Jared Eng your favorite co-star ever?

CJ: Absolutely. Jared brought a depth and gravitas to his role of “Jared” and he couldn’t have been a bigger joy to work with, other than the complaining about his trailer size. He’s quite the diva.

Watch the season one finale of Famous in Love tonight (June 13) at 9/7c on Freeform!