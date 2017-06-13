Chris Colfer Set to Make Directorial Debut With 'The Land of Stories' Movie Adaptation

Chris Colfer is taking The Land of Stories to the big screen!

The 27-year-old actor and author has signed on to make his directorial debut and adapt his best-selling series into a movie!

Not only will Chris direct the movie but he will also pen the script.

Chris has teamed up with Fox and will first adapt series’ original novel, The Wishing Spell, which was released in 2012.

The series follows twins Alex and Conner Bailey who are transported into a magic book where the classic fairy tales have come to life.

The Land of Stories series is comprised of six novels, with the final book set to be published July 11th.