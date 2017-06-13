Christina Grimmie's Family Speaks Out on One-Year Anniversary of Her Death

Christina Grimmie‘s family has a message to share on the one-year anniversary of her untimely death.

The family took to social media to thank fans for their ongoing support in a statement released on the former singer’s Facebook page on Sunday (June 11).

“We want to take this moment to say thank you to Christina‘s legion of fans worldwide and all the partners who contributed and are still contributing to her legacy,” they wrote. “Your prayers, love, encouragement and support have been felt by us as a family and we are humbled and deeply appreciative.”

“We too, are still healing, but know that we love each and every one of you,” the statement continues. “Thank you for your support! 💚💚💚 #TeamGrimmie #CGforever.”

Christina was just 22 years old when she was tragically shot and killed after her concert in June 2016 in Orlando, Fla.