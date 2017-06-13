Top Stories
Tue, 13 June 2017 at 11:28 pm

Danai Gurira Joins the Cast of 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Danai Gurira Joins the Cast of 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Danai Gurira has officially signed on to join the super star-studded cast of Avengers: Infinity War!

The 39-year-old Walking Dead star will be bringing her Black Panther character – Okoye – to the film alongside the Black Panther himself Chadwick Boseman in the upcoming Marvel film.

Up next, Danai will be playing Tupac Shakur‘s other in the biopic All Eyez On Me – which is set to hit theaters on June 16.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters in 2018.
