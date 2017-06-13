Tue, 13 June 2017 at 11:28 pm
Danai Gurira Joins the Cast of 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Danai Gurira has officially signed on to join the super star-studded cast of Avengers: Infinity War!
The 39-year-old Walking Dead star will be bringing her Black Panther character – Okoye – to the film alongside the Black Panther himself Chadwick Boseman in the upcoming Marvel film.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Danai Gurira
Up next, Danai will be playing Tupac Shakur‘s other in the biopic All Eyez On Me – which is set to hit theaters on June 16.
Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters in 2018.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Danai Gurira, Movies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet